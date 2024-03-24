Global Trust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 604 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,332 shares of company stock worth $4,671,607. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.86. The stock had a trading volume of 893,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,663. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Citigroup increased their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

