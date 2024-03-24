GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $22.85.
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($2.13). The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.38 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoHealth will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
