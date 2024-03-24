GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

GoHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $22.85.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($2.13). The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.38 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoHealth will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth

About GoHealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in GoHealth by 4,931.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.