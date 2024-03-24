Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Position Increased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,373,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,504,000 after purchasing an additional 649,957 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 210,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 46,116 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,919,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000.

NYSEARCA:GCOR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.12. 25,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,118. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $40.57.

About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

