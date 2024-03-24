Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

GBDC opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $16.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. The business had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.93 million. Research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

