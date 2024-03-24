GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 11,160 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 349.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:F traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.91. 33,137,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,758,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

