GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 3,927 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

VZ stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. 17,816,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,625,604. The company has a market capitalization of $169.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

