GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 670 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2,392.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE BMI traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.24. The company had a trading volume of 87,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,944. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.74 and a 52 week high of $170.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,813 shares of company stock worth $448,167. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

