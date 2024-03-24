GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.72. The company had a trading volume of 578,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,994. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $122.20 and a one year high of $188.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

