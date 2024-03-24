GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 491 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.13.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

