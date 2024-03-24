GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AEP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,374,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,474. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.