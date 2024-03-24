GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

CAT traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $358.11. 2,051,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $365.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

