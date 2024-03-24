GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in CSX by 12.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 4.9% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in CSX by 2.4% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CSX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,437,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,729,018. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

