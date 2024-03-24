GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $79,000 Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,288,000 after buying an additional 1,120,908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after buying an additional 773,616 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 867,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,688,000 after buying an additional 322,160 shares during the period.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $231,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $231,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 4,243 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $135,776.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,422,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,520,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,916,774 shares of company stock worth $290,705,144. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.57. 9,769,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,510. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,119.00 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

