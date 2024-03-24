GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,892. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.18. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.00%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.