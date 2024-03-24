GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,287,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American Superconductor by 11.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in American Superconductor by 1,010.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 118,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 107,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

American Superconductor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 310,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,313. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. American Superconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.05 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.61%. On average, analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

