GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 1,530 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 93,546 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,099 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

