GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 331 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Raymond James decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.12.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.03. 4,976,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,102,452. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.05. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $93.26 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a market cap of $144.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

