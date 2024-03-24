GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236,064 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

Medtronic stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,181,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,893. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.63.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.90%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

