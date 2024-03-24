GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,722,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,318,000 after purchasing an additional 195,687 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,606,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 74,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,448,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,052,000 after purchasing an additional 255,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $59.83. 504,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,395. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

