GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 356,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,271. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

