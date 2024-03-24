GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,235 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 0.7% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.11. 1,548,432 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

