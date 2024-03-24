GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIST. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,254 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,146,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,354 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 5,370,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,933 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 546,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,748,000. 45.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VIST traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 434,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.96. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.50 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 50.51%. Research analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

