GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 122 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.94.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.12. The company had a trading volume of 910,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,219. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.05. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

