GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 1,596 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kure Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 12,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $179.65. The stock had a trading volume of 57,899,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,970,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $287.44 billion, a PE ratio of 345.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.60 and its 200 day moving average is $139.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

