GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 215 Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

REGL stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.50. 40,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.63. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $56.00.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

