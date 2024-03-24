GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 256 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,955,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,742,000 after purchasing an additional 213,398 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSM traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.63. 962,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,897. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.07. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $316.17. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,145 shares of company stock worth $10,044,174 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.38.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

