GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 617 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kure Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 132,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Bank of America by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 8,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 174,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

View Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,001,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,031,004. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $292.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.