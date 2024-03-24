GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 839 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,782 shares of company stock worth $4,365,720. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

General Mills Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $69.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,731,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,269. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

