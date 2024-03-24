GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Trims Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 671.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $17.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $824.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,152. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $803.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $739.60. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00. The firm has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 55.88%.

Several analysts have commented on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

