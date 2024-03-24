Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.12

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.12 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.70 ($0.09). Greatland Gold shares last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09), with a volume of 7,740,108 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.87. The company has a market capitalization of £351.21 million, a P/E ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

