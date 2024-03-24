Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.76

Shares of Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.76 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 48.30 ($0.61). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 48.30 ($0.61), with a volume of 34,520 shares traded.

Hansard Global Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 966.00, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.04, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73.

Hansard Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio is 8,000.00%.

About Hansard Global

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

