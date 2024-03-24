HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 368 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.16. 730,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,502. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $284.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

