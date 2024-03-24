HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.41.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded up $19.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,186,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,538. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.18 and a 200-day moving average of $251.68. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

