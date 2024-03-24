HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $156,481,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $71,802,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,560.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after acquiring an additional 260,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,350,000 after acquiring an additional 199,339 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,924. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.38 and a 200 day moving average of $229.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

