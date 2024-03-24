HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.64. 3,178,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,592,167. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $168.18.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

