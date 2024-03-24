HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $867,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SHW stock traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,585. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.26. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $347.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.72.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

