HB Wealth Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 38.8% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 113,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,757,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,324,000 after purchasing an additional 51,693 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Equifax by 243.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Equifax by 23.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Equifax by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,983 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,692. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.18. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EFX

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.