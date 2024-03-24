HB Wealth Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VOE stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.68. 449,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,409. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $154.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.