HB Wealth Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.48. 126,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,253. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $178.84 and a one year high of $248.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.33 and a 200 day moving average of $220.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

