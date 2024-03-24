HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $660,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PM traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,126,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,712. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.