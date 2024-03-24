HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,918,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,841,629. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $203.92.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

