HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,965 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,965 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS JMST remained flat at $50.73 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 242,823 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

