HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,046 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
XOM stock remained flat at $113.49 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,701,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,963,144. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $450.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
