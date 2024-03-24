HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.57 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $5,705,241,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $351,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

FI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.29. 2,532,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $157.33.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,367 shares of company stock worth $38,579,641 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

