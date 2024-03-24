HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICCM opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.03. IceCure Medical has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $54.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IceCure Medical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in IceCure Medical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IceCure Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

