Head-To-Head Comparison: Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) vs. Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Nihon Kohden and Varex Imaging are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Varex Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nihon Kohden 7.60% 9.39% 7.37% Varex Imaging 5.08% 9.21% 4.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nihon Kohden and Varex Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nihon Kohden 0 0 0 0 N/A Varex Imaging 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Varex Imaging has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.98%. Given Varex Imaging’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Varex Imaging is more favorable than Nihon Kohden.

0.1% of Nihon Kohden shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Varex Imaging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Varex Imaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nihon Kohden $1.53 billion 1.52 $126.61 million $0.70 18.76 Varex Imaging $893.40 million 0.78 $48.20 million $0.96 17.92

Nihon Kohden has higher revenue and earnings than Varex Imaging. Varex Imaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nihon Kohden, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varex Imaging has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nihon Kohden beats Varex Imaging on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers. The company also provides medical support system, which includes diagnostic and clinical information system; and in-vitro diagnostic equipment comprising hematology and clinical chemistry analyzers. In addition, it operates insurance brokerage and technology licensing business. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Shinjuku, Japan.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers. This segment's products are used in a range of applications, including CT, mammography, oncology, cardiac, surgery, dental, and other diagnostic radiography uses. The Industrial segment designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services Linatron X-ray linear accelerators, X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, and coolers for use in security and inspection applications, such as baggage screening at airports, cargo screening at ports and borders, and nondestructive testing, irradiation, and inspection in various applications. The company sells its products through imaging system original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users. It has operations in North America, South America, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, India, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Varex Imaging Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

