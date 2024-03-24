Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.11

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $3.65 billion and approximately $39.38 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00081799 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00021825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00017578 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008038 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,700,898,671 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,700,898,670.698887 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10646517 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $39,310,733.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

