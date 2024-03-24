Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,859 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 169.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.7% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.98.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.