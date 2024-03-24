Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $11.04 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $11,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 92,855 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $834,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT opened at $52.91 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

