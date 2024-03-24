Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $949,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,958 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $339.01 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.51 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.79 and its 200 day moving average is $297.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

